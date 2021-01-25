Bourita Morocco’s Doors Always Open for All Libyans

Spread the love

Morocco will always have open doors for all Libyans, declared the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, during an inter-Libyan dialogue session in Bouznika, near Rabat.

The meeting between the Tripoli-based Libyan House of Representatives and the Tobruk-based High Council of State took place on January 22-23.

It allowed the two parties to agree on the creation and appointment of small work teams to take practical measures concerning appointments to leadership positions in sovereign Libyan institutions.

In his speech, Bourita congratulated the rival parliaments for the agreements they have reached and reiterated Morocco’s support for the legitimacy of institutions in Libya.

“Under the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco supports the strong and unified institutions that have the legitimacy to promote dialogue, consensus, and stability in Libya,” the Moroccan FM said.

“Morocco’s involvement stems from the strong and sincere ties and human bonds existing between the two peoples,” he added.

Libyans have made considerable progress over the past few months towards solving their domestic political crisis.

Through a series of meetings in Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia, the rival Libyan parliaments have reached several agreements, most notably the decision to hold national democratic elections on December 24, 2021.

Morocco has played a major role in facilitating negotiations between Libyans to overcome the political deadlock. Between September and November 2020, the country hosted three sessions of the Inter-Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika.

In late November, Tangier, in northern Morocco, hosted another meeting, right after the Libyan High Council of State and the Libyan House of Representatives agreed on the date to hold elections.