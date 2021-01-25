Morocco’s Rural Development: 59% of Projects Completed

The development projects aim to improve infrastructure in Morocco’s rural areas, ensure access to water, electricity, and social services.

Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forestry launched a total of 6,982 projects and actions aimed at boosting rural development over the 2017-2020 period. The ministry reports only 4,145 have been completed, which amounts to 59% of the intended goal. The project had a budget of MAD 27 billion ($3.02 billion).

The ministry presented these figures during the meetings of the National Commission for the Development of Rural and Mountain Areas which focused on monitoring the progress of the Program for the Reduction of Territorial and Social Disparities (PRDTS).

The program mobilizes a yearly fund to connect remote areas, improve the infrastructure in rural areas, and ensure access to drinking water and electricity systems.

The ministry reported the completion of some of its intended development projects in Morocco’s rural areas between 2017-2020, particularly those in relation to infrastructure.

The project successfully funded the construction of rural roads and tracks over 9,271 km, and the completion of previously initiated road construction over 3,074 km.

The report also noted the construction and renovation of 2,179 schools and education facilities including the purchase of materials and equipment, such as school transport.

It also mentioned the implementation of 536 operations relating to the construction and rehabilitation of basic health infrastructure, including the purchase of ambulances as well as mobile units and equipment for rural health centers and dispensaries.

In terms of sanitation, the ministry reported the realization of 378 Drinking Water Supply (DWS) systems, of which 207 have been completed. The access to clean water has also been extended by approximately 644 km.

On the other hand, the ministry extended the electricity network to 667 new villages.

The Program for the Reduction of Territorial Disparities in Rural Areas is a multi-sectoral program that spreads over 7 years (2017-2023). It targets the poorest territorial communes and aims to reduce territorial disparities in terms of infrastructure and access to social services such as education, health, water, and electricity.

The program intends to reach 73 provinces and prefectures, 1,253 rural communes and aims to benefit 12 million people throughout Morocco’s 12 regions.