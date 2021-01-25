Report: COVID-19 Showed Morocco Is in Dire Need of Innovation

Morocco's Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) calls for an ambitious innovation policy to achieve economic prosperity and social inclusion.

In a report entitled “Towards an innovation policy that frees up energy for a new industrial model,” Morocco’s Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) proposes a series of strategic recommendations to boost innovation and investment in technology.

The council noted that the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted Morocco’s potential and need for innovation in the fields of health and industry.

In light of this observation, the council stressed the need to invest Morocco’s assets and human resources in industrial and technological innovation.

CESE recommends a collaborative approach between public and private sectors, national and regional actors, as well as universities and businesses to boost innovative projects.

Morocco needs to set clear legal, financial and institutional frameworks to encourage local and international innovators, according to the report.

In terms of concrete measures, CESE advocated for an institutional body that would define a national innovation strategy, allocate public funds, as well as funds from various international public or private donors.

The council pushed for legal reform to further develop Moroccan start-ups into viable and profitable companies.

It recommends the creation of a coordinating body whose mission is to monitor the projects and ensure their completion and the transparency of funding allocations.

The report also calls for a national conference that will bring together the Head of Government and main actors in Morocco’s technology field and discuss ways to ramp up public-private partnerships.

When it comes to education, CESE calls for a new pedagogy to encourage youth innovation by integrating courses on project design and project management. The university, added the report, needs to become an autonomous hub that promotes research and innovation.

The report advocates for an education model founded on strengthening the relationship between universities and businesses in order to prepare students to integrate the labor market.