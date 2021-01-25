COVID- 19: Morocco's Recovery Rate is at 94.9%

Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 337 new cases of COVID-19 in the country during the last 24 hours.

As of January 25, Morocco has had a total of 466,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s health authorities announced 1031 new recoveries, adding to a total of 443,472 recoveries since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 8,172.

Morocco currently counts 14,982 active COVID-19 cases, including 767 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 59 who are under intubation and 407 under non-invasive ventilation.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded the highest number of cases in the country. In the past 24 hours, the region recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths.

Casablanca-Settat comes second, with 56 new cases and seven deaths, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (52 cases, zero death).

The rest of Morocco’s regions all recorded less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The region of Souss-Massa (52 cases, zero death), the Oriental region (52 cases, six deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (13 cases, two deaths), Fez-Meknes (12 cases, two deaths), Marrakech-Safi (9 cases, one death) Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (eight cases, zero death) Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (seven cases, one death), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (five cases, zero death), Guelmim-Oued Noun (two cases, one death),

Meanwhile, the national recovery rate maintains steady at 94,9%, while the rate of fatality is still at 1.7%.

On Friday, January 22, Morocco received a first shipment counting two million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The country’s health ministry has launched a website that allows citizens to register for the upcoming vaccination campaign. Moroccan citizens and residents can register by sending the number of their identity card or residence permit via an SMS message to 1717.

Local authorities will then notify the registered people on when and where they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free of charge and the national vaccination campaign will prioritize essential workers, the elderly, and people in high-risk categories.