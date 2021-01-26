Moroccan Cultural Center in Nouakchott Builds Bridges With Mauritania

Spread the love

The Moroccan Cultural Center in Nouakchott, Mauritania, has organized a series of cultural, artistic, and scientific events over the past year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1987 under instructions from late King Hassan II, the cultural institution seeks to promote Morocco’s rich culture and history and strengthen its ties with Mauritania.

The Moroccan Cultural Center in Nouakchott holds events in both Arabic and French and opens its doors to the public free of charge.

Recent conferences organized in the center tackled topics such as participatory finance in Morocco and Mauritania, the Moroccan roots of Chinguetti Sufism, and Morocco’s relations with West African countries.

The conferences brought together several prominent speakers, including scholars and academicians from the Nouakchott University, the Chinguetti University, and the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema (religious scholars).

The Moroccan Cultural Center in Nouakchott also contributes to the promotion of literature, philosophy, and education books written by Mauritanian authors.

The center’s library, meanwhile, has more than 10,000 books on its shelves and provides readers, researchers, and students with various services, including free internet.

The cultural institution encourages artistic education as well, providing workshops and competitions in theater, creative writing, and music. It regularly serves as a performance hall for theater plays and musical concerts.

Other educational activities provided in the Moroccan Cultural Center in Nouakchott include Arabic language lessons and drawing and painting lessons.

Through its diversified offer, the center seeks to foster creativity in Mauritanian youth, while introducing them to the Moroccan culture.

The institution closely collaborates with other organizations in the Mauritanian capital, notably those working on promoting Morocco-Mauritania relations, such as local associations of Moroccan universities’ alumni.

The center offers such organizations with the necessary facilities to host their activities.

Throughout its over 33 years of existence, the Moroccan Cultural Center in Nouakchott has become an emblematic cultural institution, a meeting point for students, researchers, professors, and writers, and a symbol of the enduring friendship between Moroccan and Mauritanian people.