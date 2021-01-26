Opposition in Algeria Warns of 'Imminent Social Explosion'

Spread the love

Agadir – As Algeria’s saga of leadership crisis continues, some voices are ringing alarm bells about the country’s socio-economic prospects for the coming months.

The North African country’s ongoing instability and crisis of political legitimacy has been well documented, so to many it comes as no surprise that the facade of political cohesiveness is gradually unraveling.

Youcef Aouchiche, the secretary of the opposition party Front des Forces Socialistes (FFS), has warned of “an imminent social explosion” due to the lack of solutions and the Algerian authorities’ ignorance of people’s demands.

Speaking of the Abdelmadjid Tebbouneled-led government, Aouchiche lamented the “false solutions” presented in response to the ongoing crisis. “We are convinced that there is no solution to the intertwined political crisis that our country is experiencing outside of a direct, global and democratic dialogue,” Aouichiche said, according to converging Algerian reports.

For the FFS, he explained, elections are not a priority; they “are never democracy [itself] but rather an outcome of it.” He added, “Under the current conditions [the elections] will not play any role in the expected change.” The Algerian politician pointed to the need for “national, inclusive, and democratic dialogue” that would bring people together.



Aouchiche denounced “the stubbornness of the people in power.” For them, he argued, the only concern is maintaining the system, even if that means ignoring Algerians’ enduring plight and delaying any potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.



As the Algerian government maintains its focus on spreading fake news about Morocco, searching for pro-Polisario support on the continent and beyond, the political opposition speaks of the economic and social woes of the nation.



Aouchiche believes that successive economic policies will end in failure, as long as they are not based on “a real economic consensus which must be the result of a broad political consensus.”



Rejecting the legislative and local elections that will come as a result of the revision of electoral law, he reiterated his support for a radical and peaceful change of the political system.