Forbes: Morocco’s Aziz Akhannouch is 12th Wealthiest Man in Africa

The list also features Othman Benjelloun, CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa, as the 15th wealthiest man in Africa.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture featured again on Forbes’ latest list of world billionaires.

According to Forbes’ 2021 Africa’s Billionaires list, Akhannouch is the twelfth wealthiest businessman in Africa.

Akhannouch, who owns multibillion-dollar conglomerate Akwa Group, is worth $2billion in terms of personal wealth, according to the report.

Akwa Group has interests in gas and chemicals through Afriquia Gaz and Maghreb Oxygene.

Akhannouch also features in Forbes’ global list. As of January 26, Akhannouch is the 1557 richest businessman in the world.

In its Real Time Billionaires List, Forbes also featured Othman Benjelloun as the second richest businessman in the world with $1.3 billion worth.

Benjelloun is CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa, which has branches in more than 20 African countries.

The Moroccan banker also owns the holding company FinanceCom and has a stake in the French telecommunication operator Orange.

The two high-profile Moroccan businessmen appear frequently on Forbes Magazine’s wealth rankings.

However, the past few years marked a shift in the ranking between the two businessmen as Akhannouch took over the title of top billionaire position from Benjelloun for several consecutive years.

In 2016, Forbes listed Othman Benjelloun as the richest man in Morocco.

He was also the richest man in Morocco in 2014.

The full list of 2021 Africa’s Billionaires also features Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote as the continent’s richest person. The Nigerian businessman owns Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer.

Following Dangote in Africa’s top five billionaires are Nassef Sawiris from Egypt, Nicky Oppenheimer from South Africa, Johann Rupert from South Africa, and Mike Adenuga from Nigeria.