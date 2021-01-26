France Dismantles Network Hiring Moroccan Seasonal Workers Irregularly

Spread the love

Rabat – French police dismantled on January 19 a network that illegally hired Moroccan seasonal workers in Tarn-et-Garonne, in southwestern France.

France 3 reported that the “large network” used to employ Moroccans, dispatching them at farms throughout France illegally.

The network included five French-Moroccan suspects, who will face charges for employing 250 people from Morocco.

The network generated a turnover of €1.6 million during its two years of activity.

Police seized €23,000 in cash, while €30,000 were in bank accounts.

French authorities also seized vehicles.

The suspects were supplying farms with workforce in the agricultural sector, without legally declaring the activities.

The farmers work in fields to collect fruits. The suspects used to employ the farmers under different identities on several farms across France.

“They smuggled dozens of people into France and used others who were already there but in an irregular situation,” the news outlet said.

The network created several companies in different forms to attract attention.

The arrests followed several months of investigation that was opened in June.

France and Morocco work in different fields, including agriculture.

Seasonal farmers frequently go to France under a work contract to participate in clementine harvest.

In October 2020, Didier Ledshi , the director of France’s Immigration and integration Office (OFII), said that voer 900 Moroccan agricultural workers were due to participate in clementine harvest in France.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis and the closure of borders, OFII said that it made negotiations with Moroccan authorities to allow Moroccan seasonal workers to participate in the harvest campaign.

Farmers who partake in OFII’s program are granted three or four-month contracts.

In addition to France, Spain also receives thousands of Moroccans seasonal workers.

Read Also: Clementine Harvest: France to Welcome 900 Moroccan Seasonal Workers