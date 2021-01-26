Morocco Confirms 15 COVID-19 Related Deaths in 24 Hours

Death rate reached 1.8% while infection rate stood at 95, 2% as of 6 p.m. today.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 867 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as of 6 p.m. January 26.

This means the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 467,493.

Morocco also confirmed 1,351 recoveries, adding to a total of 444,823 recoveries since the outbreak began in March 2020.

The death toll related to the coronavirus reached 8,187 after more 15 patients died in the past 24 hours.

Morocco’s health authorities said the country counts 14,483 active cases , including 766 patients in severe or critical condition.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country, with 422 new COVID-19 cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 162 new cases, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (87 cases, two deaths).

The region of Souss-Massa recorded 40 cases, followed by the Oriental (38 cases, one death), Marakech-Safi (36 cases, one death), Beni Mellal Khenifra (20 cases, two deaths), Laayoune Sakira El Hamra (17 cases), and Fez-Meknes (16 cases, one death).

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 16 cases, followed by Daraa-Tafilalet (11 cases), and Guelmim-Oued Noun.

The national recovery rate reached 95,2%, while the rate of death stood at 1.8%