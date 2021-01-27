Marrakech Court Sentences Singer Dounia Batma to 1 Year in Prison

Dounia Batma received a sentence of eight months in July 2020, but she was not jailed as she filed an appeal lawsuit against the court’s decision.

Rabat – The Marrakech Court of Appeal today sentenced Moroccan singer Dounia Batma to one year in prison for her involvement in the “Hamza mon bb case” blackmail case.

The court had previously sentenced the controversial singer to eight months in prison in July 2020. The singer, however, appealed the decision.

In its latest verdict, the Marrakech court added four more months to the singer’s original sentence.

The court also upheld sentences against Ibtissam Batma, Dounia Batma’s sister, and Sophia Chakri, an “influencer” who cooperated with the Batma sisters.

The court reduced the prison terms against Aicha Ayach, who had received a sentence of one year and a half in July for her involvement in the blackmail case.

Aicha Ayach’s sentence was reduced to six months.

The First Instance Court in Marrakech had also sentenced Dounia Batma to eight months in prison for her involvement in the case.

“Hamza mon bb” has made international headlines since 2018. The singer and her sister Ibtissam faced several charges, including accessing personal data to disseminate people’s private conversations and pictures through online applications without the victim’s consent.

The charges include sharing people’s information with the intention to undermine privacy and reputation.

The notorious case references a social network account that was active on Instagram and Snapchat.

The accounts used to share indecent photos, videos, and other content that sought to undermine people’s privacy.

