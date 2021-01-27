Another House Collapses in Morocco’s Casablanca

Several similar tragedies happened in the city, causing uproar among citizens who have questioned infrastructure resilience in the city.

Rabat – A dangerously-run down house collapsed on Wednesday morning in “Derb Jrane,” a neighborhood in the old medina of Casablanca.

The house was unoccupied, but its fall caused the partial collapse of a neighbouring building, Moroccan state media reported today.

Local authorities, security, and civil protection services visited the area to secure the neighboring buildings and start the search operations.

The operation enabled authorities to rescue one person.

“This operation continues to ensure the absence of other people,” the state media said.

Casablanca’s old medina has witnessed several similar incidents in recent weeks, causing uproar among residents.

One of the recent incidents took place on January 7, when a roof of a traditional communal oven collapsed.

The incident killed one person and injured four others in the Casablanca-Anfa district.

In another incident in the same week, social protection services retrieved the bodies of three victims, including a child, from under the ruins of a building that collapsed on January 8.

A few days later, another building collapsed in Casablanca due to the heavy rainfall that recently caused devastating floods in the city.