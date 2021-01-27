Spread the love

Agadir – Moulay Said Afif, the president of the Moroccan Society of Medical Sciences (SMSM) and National Health Federation (FNS), has stressed the importance of respecting the appointment time for COVID-19 vaccinations.



Speaking to Luxe Radio on January 27, the Moroccan doctor provided some details regarding Morocco’s national vaccination campaign.



It is essential that candidates for the COVID-19 vaccination show up on time for their appointments, Dr Said Afifi said. He explained that a single vial will be used to vaccinate 10 people. It is “done in the chain,” he said of the administration of the vaccine doses. “To avoid wastage, the candidates must absolutely respect their appointment.”



The Moroccan official also explained that once a person receives the first injection, they should wait at least 15 minutes before leaving. This will give the medical team time to check for any allergic reactions to reduce the risk of anaphylactic shock.



Speaking of the controversy surrounding the alleged “COVID-19 Passport,” he said that the subject was at no point discussed by the technical committee for vaccination.



Morocco has so far secured 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with a shipment of two million AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived from India on January 22, and half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine that arrived on January 27.



As of Tuesday, January 26, the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 467,493, with 14,483 active cases and a death toll of 8,187.