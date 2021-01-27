FIFA Approves Morocco’s Candidacy for Senior Position, Rejects Algeria’s

Spread the love

The Review Committee of the International football association FIFA approved on Tuesday, January 26, the candidacy of Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of Morocco’s Royal Football Federation (FRMF), to become a FIFA Council member.

The committee, meanwhile, rejected a similar candidacy from Kheireddine Zetchi, the president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF).

“The Review Committee has decided that the following candidates are not eligible […]: Mr Kheireddine Zetchi because of failing to report sanctions imposed by [the Confederation of African Football] CAF and the Professional Football League of Algeria,” a statement from the committee said.

Algeria’s football chief was one of only three candidates who saw their candidacy rejected by the FIFA Review Committee. The other rejected candidates were Ahmad Ahmad and Constant Omari Selemani, who are undergoing investigations by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The FRMF president submitted his candidacy to become a member of the FIFA Council on November 11, 2020. Lekjaa is the first Moroccan to ever apply for the position.

The FIFA Council is the main decision-making body in the world of football. It sets a global vision for FIFA and football around the world, then supervises its implementation.

If he earns enough votes in the upcoming 71st FIFA Congress, Lekjaa could become one of the most influential decision makers in global football.

Since he became FRMF president in 2014, Lekjaa has launched a series of reforms seeking to improve the governance and economic conditions of Moroccan clubs.

Under his leadership, Moroccan clubs have won several continental titles and the national team has shown signs of improvement as well.

Lekjaa also serves as CAF vice-president and member of the FIFA Governance Committee. His recent candidacy shows that, despite his extensive list of responsibilities, Lekjaa hopes to further contribute to the development of football.