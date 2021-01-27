Spread the love

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 890 new COVID-19 cases in the country in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 468,383 as of Wednesday, January 27, at 6 p.m.

Moroccan health authorities announced 1,358 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 446,181. The number represents a national recovery rate of 95.3%.

In the past 24 hours, 20 patients succumbed to the disease. In total, Morocco has recorded 8,207 coronavirus-related deaths, marking a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco currently counts 13,995 active COVID-19 cases, including 772 patients in severe or critical condition. Severely-ill patients include 63 who are under intubation and 408 under non-invasive ventilation.

Moroccan laboratories conducted 13,477 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. Since the start of the domestic outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have conducted 4,853,938 COVID-19 tests.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases and six coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 189 new cases and two deaths, followed by the Oriental (94 cases, seven deaths, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (74 cases, no deaths), Marrakech-Safi (68 cases, two deaths), and Souss-Massa (48 cases, no deaths).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and no deaths, Beni Mellal-Khenifra 18 cases, and Draa-Tafilalet 16 cases.

The regions of Fez-Meknes (11 cases, two deaths), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10 cases, one death), and Guelmim-Oued Noun (three cases, no deaths) recorded the smallest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Morocco in the past 24 hours.