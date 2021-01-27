Morocco Launches Program to Boost Industrial Green Transition

The ministry of industry’s program encourages Moroccan companies to reduce industrial pollution, meet international requirements of decarbonization.

Morocco’s ministry of industry launched on Tuesday a program to support the emergence of new green industrial sectors and reduce industrial pollution. The Tatwir Green Growth program, as the scheme is called, is part of Morocco’s 2021-2023 industrial recovery plan.

It seeks to support industrial small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in their efforts to develop decarbonated processes and products. The program offers a budget to support SMEs’ green transition.

By enabling Moroccan companies to meet EU requirements in terms of decarbonization, the new support program aims to strengthen their presence in the European market.

“Morocco is committed to the green transition of its economy by opting for the decarbonization of its industry, which is now an important criterion for access to foreign markets,” said Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the Moroccan minister of industry.

The program is set to generate an overall investment of nearly MAD 1 billion ($111.6 million) and targets a series of green growth projects.

In addition to opening Morocco’s industrial sector to international markets, the program is aimed at supporting the emergence of a new green industry by reducing its ecological footprint.

Tatwir Green Growth will invest in enhancing the energy performance of industrial equipment and further develop the use of renewable energy and clean technologies in manufacturing processes.

It also aims to develop eco-designed products with a positive carbon footprint, reducing the number of effluents polluting the environment.

Elalamy encouraged companies to become more involved in energy efficiency, making maximum use of renewable energy to improve their competitiveness, decarbonize and lower their bills, and ultimately reduce national energy dependence.

The ministry’s initiative promotes energy efficiency and goes hand in hand with Morocco’s commitment to the green transition of its economy, said Elalamy.

He stressed the need to promote, strengthen Morocco’s green economy, arguing that it will positively impact the environment, enhance sustainable development, and create job opportunities.

