COVID-19:Morocco to Launch Vaccination Campaign Thursday

To date, Morocco has received two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and half a million Sinopharm vaccines.

Rabat – The royal cabinet has announced that Morocco will launch the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday, January 28.

The royal cabinet issued a press release on Wednesday evening, saying King Mohammed VI will give the effective start sign for the vaccination campaign tomorrow.

Morocco secured a sufficient quantity to start the national vaccination campaign under optimal conditions, the statement added.

“The vaccination campaign will be free for all citizens under the King’s instructions.”

The campaign will take a phased approach to its rollout, benefiting all Moroccan citizens and residents between the ages of 17 and over 75 years old.

The statement said the vaccination campaign will make it possible to achieve the expected levels to reach “herd immunity,” stop transmission and protect the population against the pandemic.

Last week on Friday, Morocco received the first shipment of vaccines from India, which supplied Morocco with two million doses of Covishield developed by UK-based AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Earlier today, Morocco received half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

A statement from the Ministry of Health announced on January 22 that the country purchased 66 million doses of COVD-19 vaccines. Morocco seeks to target a 33 million population through its vaccination campaign.

The vaccination campaign will prioritize people who are at risk of infection and includes all health officials aged 40 and over.

The campaign will also cover authorities, including the police, Royal Armed Forces officers, and teachers aged 45 and over.

The vaccination campaign will also cover specific regions that have been most affected by the pandemic

Citizens and residents can obtain an appointment to receive a vaccine at www.liqahcorona.ma or send a text for free to 1717 to make an appointment and know their nearest vaccination center.

The ministry has already dispatched the vaccines to several regions across Morocco in preparation for the launch of the campaign.