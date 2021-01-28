Covid Performance Index Morocco Ranks 68th Worldwide, 7th in MENA

Spread the love

Morocco has ranked 68th globally in the Covid Performance Index published by Australian think tank Lowy Institute on January 27.

The index measures the relative performance of 98 countries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It examines a 36-week period after every country’s 100th confirmed COVID-19 case, using indicators such as confirmed cases, confirmed deaths, and tests.

The Covid Performance Index gave Morocco a score of 37.1 on a 0-100 scale, with zero being the worst and 100 the best.

Morocco ranked closely to Poland (65th), the UK (66th), Bulgaria (67th), Pakistan (69th), Nepal (70th), and Costa Rica (71st).

In the Middle East and North Africa region, Morocco ranked seventh, behind Tunisia (21st), the UAE (35th), Bahrain (44th), Qatar (50th), Israel (62nd), and Saudi Arabia (64th).

Morocco, meanwhile, outranked Turkey (74th), Libya (77th), Kuwait (80th), Iraq (83rd), Oman (91st), and Iran (95th).

Other countries in the region, such as Algeria and Egypt, were not included in the index because of the unavailability of data across the six indicators used by Lowy Institute.

In Africa, Morocco ranked 18th out of 20 countries. Rwanda (sixth) ranked first in the continent, followed by Togo (15th) and Tunisia (21st). Meanwhile, South Africa (82nd) appeared at the bottom of the African ranking.

Despite ranking in the bottom half of the Covid Performance Index, Morocco outranked several developed countries, including Belgium (72nd), France (73rd), the Netherlands (75th), Spain (78th), and the US (94th).

Lowy Institute published the Covid Performance Index as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world exceeded 100 million, including over two million deaths.

With nearly 470,000 COVID-19 cases, Morocco currently stands as the country with the 34th most infections in the world and the second in Africa.