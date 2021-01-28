Morocco Thwarts Cocaine, Heroin Trafficking Attempt in Nador

The operation enabled security services to seize a boat carrying significant amounts of drugs, including heroine, cocaine, and psychotropic pills.

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan police aborted on Wednesday a drug trafficking attempt in the city of Nador, northern Morocco.

Police in Nador seized a fishing boat coming from the coasts of the Spanish enclave of Melilla in the port of Beni Ansar.

The boat was carrying 5.570 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, and 3420 tablets of psychotropic pills, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on Thursday.

The boat was also carrying 400 grams of a white chemical substance.

Investigation led to the arrest of four individuals for alleged links with the activity of the criminal network involved in the attempted trafficking.

Searches carried out in the homes of the individuals resulted in the seizure of 190 kilograms of cannabis, three cars bearing false foreign and national license plates, an electronic scale, as well as large sums of money suspected of coming from criminal activities.

Read Also: DGSN‌ ‌Annual‌ ‌Report:‌ ‌Morocco‌ ‌Seize‌d‌‌‌ ‌Over‌ ‌217‌ ‌Tonnes‌ ‌of‌ ‌Cannabis‌ ‌in‌ ‌2020‌

The security cooperation took place in collaboration with the services of the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

Police put the suspects in custody, pending further investigations to determine the circumstances of the case.

Police sent the drugs and chemical substances to a laboratory for expertise. The news comes amid efforts by Moroccan security services to curb illicit activities linked to transnational networks.

DGSN’s latest annual report said that police seized 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine in the past year.

The number, however, represents a drop of 66% compared to the quantities of psychotropic tablets Moroccan police seized in 2019.

In 2020, Morocco’s DGSN services seized eight kilograms and 501 grams of heroin.

Seizures of cannabis and its derivatives increased to 217 tonnes and 323 kilograms. The number represents an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.

In 2020, Moroccan police arrested 97,564 people for their involvement in drug trafficking cases. The number represents a decline of 23% compared to 2019.