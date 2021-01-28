Head of Government: Morocco ‘Well-Positioned’ to Face COVID-19

Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco is “well-positioned in the face of the pandemic,” Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani stated in Rabat on January 28.



During the opening speech of the weekly Governing Council meeting, the Head of Government spoke of Morocco’s COVID-19 situation. El Otmani invited Moroccans to carry on respecting the anti-COVID-19 health measures while the virus is being brought under control.



El Otmani pointed to the considerable decrease of people in critical condition, deaths, as well as infections, as positive measures of Morocco’s situation. The launch of the national vaccination campaign will further contribute to controlling the spread of the virus.



Speaking of the national vaccination campaign, El Otmani made a point to emphasize the monumental significance of this day which marks the beginning of the campaign. He described it as an “important step in our country’s series of responses to the pandemic.”



Read Also: Report: COVID-19 Showed Morocco Is in Dire Need of Innovation



The vaccination campaign begins as Morocco has secured 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with a shipment of two million AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived from India on January 22, and half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine that arrived on January 27.



The vaccination campaign has been under preparation in Morocco for more than two months now, with the Ministry of Health explaining that the government was waiting for the delivery of the vaccines to begin the campaign.



While the vaccination campaign is welcome news to many, there is concern among experts about the rapid spread of the new variants of COVID-19. Morocco is to carry out the testing of 30,000 students in order to “estimate” the level of the spread of COVID-19 among younger Moroccans, following the appearance of new variants.



As of Wednesday, January 27, the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 468,383, with 13,995 active cases and a death toll of 8,207.