Water Reservoirs In Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Region Rapidly Filling

The Water Department’s recent statistics show all dams across the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded significant filling rate and water reserve.

Spread the love

Dam reservoirs in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region have reached a total of 1,127 billion m³as of Wednesday 27, According to the Water Department at the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water.

The largest dam in the region, the Oued El Makhazine dam in Larache is nearly completely filled. It, has reached a filling rate of 97.1% (653.3 million m³), while the Dar Khrofa dam reached a filling rate of 42.6% (204.8 million m³).

In the province of Tetouan, the water reserves of the Charif Al Idrissi dam reached 106.36 million cubic meters(87.4%) while the reserves of the Nakhla dam are now filled as they reached 4.21 million m³.

The 9 April dam’s hydraulic reserves in the Tangier-Assilah prefecture reached 54.5 million m³(18.2%), while the Ibn Battouta dam recorded a filling rate of 20.6 million cubic meters reaching 70.8% of its capacity.

Based on the Water Department’s recent statistics, all dams across the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded a significant filling rate with water reserves increasing rapidly.

The reserves of the Tangier-Mediterranean dam in the province of Fahs-Anjra have reached 13.4 million m³(60.8), while the water reserves in the Moulay El Hassan Ben Mahdi dam are estimated at 15,7 million m³(67.1%).

The reserves of the Smir dam under the M’diq-Fnideq prefecture amounted to 32.2 million m³(82.8%), while the Chefchaouen dam reached a filling rate of 12.2 million m³, enough to fill the reserve completely.

The water reserves in the province of Al Hoceima amount to 9 million m³ (76.2%) at the Abdekerim El Khattabi dam, while the Joumoua dam’s reserve reached 0.8 million m³.

As of January 1, Morocco has witnessed a significant improvement in the dams filling rate after a dry season in 2019-2020.

The Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistic, and Water on January 20, said that the increase in water reserves is due to heavy rainfall that affected different regions across Morocco from January 1-13.

The recent heavy rainfall did not only improve the water reserves in dam reservoirs, but it also had a negative effect on Casablanca’s infrastructure.

The heavy rain resulted in floods across the city that interrupted traffic and caused huge damages to tunnels, old houses, and vehicles.