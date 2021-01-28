King Mohammed VI Receives Morocco’s 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

The King also launched the national vaccination campaign, targeting 80 % of Morocco’s population.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI received today the country’s first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, a statement from the royal cabinet has announced.

The King received the vaccine in his Royal Palace in Fez while announcing the launch of Morocco’s national vaccination campaign.

The vaccination campaign will feature free vaccines for all citizens to ensure a collective immunization among 80% of the population.

The large-scale national vaccination campaign seeks to eliminate the cases of contamination and contain the spread of the pandemic with a view to a gradual return to normal life.

The national campaign will take place gradually and will benefit citizens and residents aged 17 and over.

To date, Morocco received two million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine and half a million Sinopharm vaccines.

On January 22, the Ministry of Health announced that Morocco secured a total of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The national campaign will target a population of 33 million citizens.

During the first phase of the vaccination campaign, Morocco seeks to prioritize people who are at risk of infection as well as all health officials aged 40 and over.

The campaign also seeks to put other services in the forefront as a priority, including those employed in security services and teachers aged 45 and over.

The first phase will also cover the regions with most affected regions by the pandemic, including Casablanca-Settat, Tangier-Tetouan Al Hoceima, and Rabat-Sale regions.

The ministry invited citizens and residents to visit www.liqacorona.ma or send a text for free to 1717 to make an appointment and to know the nearest vaccination center.

Despite the launch of the vaccination campaign, the ministry has been urging citizens to continue to take all preventive measures seriously to contain the spread of the pandemic

The measures include the wearing of mass in public, sanitation, and social distancing.

To date, Morocco confirmed 469,139 COVID-19 cases including 447,076 recoveries, and 8,224 deaths.