Morocco Exempts Visa Requirement for Burkina Faso Citizens

Spread the love

Rabat – The embassy of Morocco in Burkina Faso announced today its decision to exempt visa requirements for Burkinabe citizens wishing to visit the North African country.

The embassy said the move is part of the provisions of the Morocco-Burkina Faso agreement on the abolition of visas in favor of holders of ordinary passports.

Morocco and Burkina Faso signed the agreement on October 23. The date marked the opening of Burkina Faso’s consulate in Dakhla, southern Morocco, reflecting the country’s unwavering support for Morocco’s position on and sovereignty over its Sahara.

The embassy of Morocco in Burkina Faso recalled that Morocco is still under a state of emergency as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Access to the national territory remains possible by issuing a special certificate granted by the embassy, it added.

Regardless of the visa exemption, travelers from Burkina Faso must present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from the prior 72 hours to enter Morocco. The measure is in accordance with the health protocol in place for access to the Moroccan territory.

The embassy is available to answer all questions regarding the provisions of the bilateral agreement, the statement said.

Read Also: Burkina Faso Opens Consulate General in Morocco’s Dakhla