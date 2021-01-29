French MP: Morocco, a “Leading Country” in Renewable Energy

Spread the love

Agadir – French Member of Parliament Francois De Rugy has expressed interest in “renewing and modernizing” the historical ties between Morocco and France, particularly in the field of renewable energy.



In an interview with Moroccan state media on Thursday, January 28, the MP explained that he “could see that the partnership between France and Morocco was very important for our two countries.” De Rugy stated that such collaboration would have a regional impact, “for the region, for Europe, for the Maghreb and for West Africa.”



France has “every interest in renewing old links” with the country, explained the MP. He noted, in particular, Morocco’s remarkable development in industry, tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure,



Speaking as the former Minister of Ecology, De Rugy spoke of environmentalism as a shared concern for the two countries. He pointed to King Mohammed’s VI commitment to “advance the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement and concrete projects for the development of renewable energies” as positive indicators of Morocco’s development with a focus on sustainability.



The French MP hopes to build on that progress, urging the two countries to work together to overcome environmental challenges through joint projects and the sharing of expertise.

De Rugy believes that Morocco “can really be a reference in the field of energy.” He expressed confidence that the country has already reached a “high level of development”, pointing to Morocco’s NOOR solar project as “the most important solar project in the world.”

Morocco’s expertise in the field of renewable energy positions “Morocco as one of the leading countries” the MP said.

Referring also to the Franco-Moroccan partnership in aeronautics and the automotive industry, “cooperation and joint projects between our two countries in these areas are very useful,” concluded De Ruge.

Morocco has invested heavily in the field of renewable energies over the past decade, spending over MAD 52 billion ($5.65 billion) according to the Moroccan Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah. A report published in 2020 showed that the country could produce 96% of its electricity using renewable energy by 2050 if the country commits to the transition.