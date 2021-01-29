UN Chief’s Report Lists Morocco’s Initiatives to Find Solution for Libya

Spread the love

Rabat – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres listed Morocco’s initiatives to bring together Libyan parties with the aim to end the crisis in Libya in a new report.

The report was presented to the UN Security Council this month. It recalled the meetings held in Morocco among other international efforts as part of the initiatives seeking to advance the UN-led political process to end the conflict over Libya.

The UN chief; in his report to the security council, said delegations representing members of the House of Representatives and of the High State Council met in Bouznika, near Rabat. There, they discussed the appointment of sovereign positions in accordance with the provisions mentioned in Article 15 of Skhirat’s Political Agreement.

The sovereign positions agreed upon include the important positions of Governor of the Central Bank of Libya and Head of the country’s Audit Bureau.

During September’s meeting, the delegations of the two Libyan bodies announced they had reached an agreement after five days of talks. Both parties confirmed that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the criteria and objectives for assuming positions of sovereignty.

Under the agreement, the Libyan parties vowed to continue the dialogue launched in Morocco and meet at different events to finalize the agreement.

The UN report emphasized that the High State Council commended the outcome of Bouznika talks and met with representatives from the HSC in Morocco on September 30.

“Consultative meetings continued in Tangier, Morocco from 23 to 28 November, and in Ghadames, Libya, on 6 December.,” the UN chief recalled.

The UN lauded international initiatives and the efforts by international stakeholders, including Morocco. who continued to engage in support of a political solution to end the seemingly endless bloodshed in Libya.

Morocco expressed its continued determination to engage in the UN-led political process to help Libyans find a solution to end the humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country.

Rabat, however, continues to condemn foreign military intervention, emphasizing that a solution to Libya should be discussed by Libyans themselves.

During his participation in the recent inter-Libyan dialogue in Bouznika on January 22-23, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said Rabat will “always have open doors for all Libyans.”

The statement echoed Guterres recent remarks on foreign intervention in Libya.

On Thursday, the UN chief said: “It’s essential that all foreign troops and all foreign mercenaries move first to Benghazi and to Tripoli and, from there, move back and leave the Libyans alone, because the Libyans have already proven that, left alone, they are able to address their problems.”

The remark aligns with Morocco’s position that mediation should be in line with the principles of non-interference in sovereign countries and their domestic affairs.

Bourita also congratulated the rival parties for the agreement they reached and reiterated Morocco’s support for the legitimacy of institutions in Libya.

“Morocco’s involvement stems from the strong and sincere ties and human bonds existing between the two peoples,” he said.