Morocco’s Bachir Skiredj Dies at 81 Due to COVID-19

Rabat – Moroccan actor Bachir Skiredj died at the age of 81 on Thursday night due to COVID-19-related complications.

Moroccan television channel 2M announced the news today, reporting that Skiredj died in his house in Orlando, Florida.

Skiredj is one of Morocco’s most iconic actors. Born in 1936 in Tangier, the actor also made a significant contribution to Moroccan theater.

The actor starred in renowned movies in Morocco’s cinema, including “Gharamiat Al Haj Mukhtar Al Soldi,” “Lalla Houbi,” and “Al Baht A’an Zawj Imra’ti.”

Skiredj is part of a group of iconic cultural figures in Morocco that have died recently from COVID-19.

In November 2020, Moroccan singer Mahmoud El Idrissi passed away due to the virus at the age of 70. Moroccan journalist Driss Ouhab similarly passed away in October due to COVID-19.

The journalist was among the first to join the Moroccan television channel 2M after its launch in the late 80s.

Earlier in April, COVID-19 complications also claimed the life of Jewish Moroccan musician Marcel Botbol.

