France MP: US Recognizing Morocco’s Sahara Step to ‘Lasting’ Solution

Agadir – US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara is a step towards a “lasting” solution, said former President of France’s National Assembly Francois De Rugy on Thursday, January 28.



In an interview with Moroccan state media, De Rugy stressed that the development “makes it possible to move forward towards a lasting settlement of this situation.”



The politician also spoke of “the resistance that may exist… among Morocco’s neighbors.” Algeria, which hosts and arms the separatist Polisario Front, leads the few countries who consistently provoke Morocco regarding Western Sahara. Such opposition to Morocco’s territorial integrity should not obstruct a “lasting normalization of the situation in the Sahara,” France’s De Rugy insisted.



The member of Parliament also called for a greater commitment from France, which could “consolidate Morocco as a leading country in the Maghreb and Africa“ when it comes to modernization, political stability, and climate change.



Morocco has played a positive role not only for its neighbors but also for West Africa in general, explained De Rugy. He applauded Morocco’s efforts in training and supporting international security forces, particularly in countries close to the Sahel which are under the threat of “destabilization by jihadist groups.”



The MP also mentioned that the renewed diplomatic ties between Morocco and Israel are a “good thing” for the Middle East and the Mediterranean world. Morocco, the US, and Israel signed a joint declaration on December 22 officializing Rabat’s decision to re-establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv after 20 years. This came alongside Trump’s announcement of US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.



Recently Morocco has made great strides in securing international support for its Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara. From a succession of consulates that opened in Laayoune and Dakhla, to widespread international recognition, the last months have seen rapid diplomatic developments concerning the southern provinces. On January 20 the United Nations officialized the US presidential proclamation on Western Sahara.

