FIFA Allows Munir El Haddadi to Play For Morocco

The football player emphasized that he will not abandon his ambition to represent Morocco’s national team.

Spread the love

Rabat – International football body FIFA has finally allowed Munir El Haddadi to represent Morocco’s national team.

FIFA announced the news in a memorandum published on January 29, citing reforms which directly benefited Munir El Haddadi’s case.

The decision is in line with reforms the international body introduced last year. The reforms align with its new criteria and regulations governing international games and football players’ eligibility for national representation.

Munir El Haddadi’s case dates back to 2018, when he expressed hope to represent Morocco instead of Spain.

El Haddadi hoped to play with Morocco during the 2018 World Cup. However, FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected his request.

The decision was due to his participation in an international match with Spain against Macedonia in 2014.

The 20-year-old football player was born in Spain to Moroccan parents.

In August 2020, FIFA made a number of changes to its eligibility rules. The changes allowed players with dual or multiple nationalities to play for a second national team if they had not played more than three matches with another national team before turning 21.

In October during the same year, FIFA refused to allow Munir El Haddadi to play with Morocco.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld FIFA’s ruling in November, shattering El Haddadi’s dream.

Despite the FIFA decision, Munir El Haddadi said he refuses to abandon the ambition.

“I do not give up and I will continue working to wear this jersey and represent the Moroccan team!”

El Haddadi echoed the same remarks during a statement to beIN Sports after FIFA’s recent amendments.

“I am very happy, it is a pride after all the work done to allow me to play for Morocco, I have a great desire to find the selection and take advantage of this chance,” he said.

Munir El Haddai plays for Sevilla along with three other international Moroccan football players, including Youssef En-Nesyri, Oussama Idrissi, and Yassine Bounou.