Yakada Liqah Morocco Urges Citizens to Report Side Effects of Vaccines

Morocco’s Ministry of Health has launched an online platform, “Yakada Liqah” (Vaccine vigilance), for beneficiaries of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to report any side effects experienced after injections.

The platform is available on the website www.liqahcorona.ma and on the mobile application “Jawaz Asseha” (Health Passport).

The health ministry today, January 29, shared a guide to explain how Moroccan citizens and residents can use the platform.

To log in, vaccinated Moroccans need to input their national identification number, telephone number and email. After logging in, users can fill out a questionnaire to provide feedback on their vaccination process or submit complaints.

The platform also includes a section for reporting post-vaccination side effects. The section provides users with a list of common side effects, such as fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches. It includes a text box as well where users can report other side effects.

After the report is submitted through the “Yakada Liqah” platform, it gets instantly transferred to a doctor at the vaccination center where the user received their injection.

If the doctor believes the reported side effects require special medical attention, they can get in touch with the user through a messaging function or directly through phone calls.

The launch of “Yakada Liqah” came as Morocco’s long-awaited national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 commenced.

Vaccination centers across Morocco earlier today began receiving health workers, security services, and local authorities.

The national campaign will initially cover medical personnel aged 40 and over, security forces and local authorities over the age of 45 and senior citizens aged over 74.

After Morocco receives more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the campaign will expand its list of beneficiaries until it covers more than 80% of the Moroccan population, with the aim to achieve national herd immunity.