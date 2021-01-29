Spread the love

Agadir – Morocco’s National Observatory for Human Development (ONDH) released results of a study showing that 28.5% of people aged 15 to 24 are unemployed, not in education, nor receiving vocational training. These people are commonly known as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training).



The study, presented in Rabat on January 29, aims to understand the causes behind the phenomenon in order to ensure NEET’s economic and social integration. The study was carried out in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).



Secretary General of ONDH El Hassan El Mansouri, who led the talks at the meeting, stressed the importance of youth as actors of economic and social development.



The results of the study showed that out of 6 million young people aged 15 to 24, the rate of NEET among them grew to 28.5%, or 1.7 million young people, in 2019. Meanwhile 55%, or 3.2 million young people, are in education, doing an internship or vocational training.



Furthermore, young women make up 76.4% of NEETs in Morocco, of which 36.1% come from rural backgrounds. In fact, 54.3% of NEETs in Morocco have been identified as rural housewives with family responsibilities.



El Mansouri pointed to the need for initiatives such as the establishment of social protections, school reintegration programs and programs fighting for the empowerment of women



Ted Chaiban, regional director of UNICEF for North Africa and the Middle East, said that the question of NEETs is not exclusively a Moroccan problem. He noted that many countries, especially in the MENA region, share a similar problem.



Considering the gender disparity in the results, the solution must be particularly focused on the situation of young girls and women, especially in rural areas.

Furthermore, the study recommends that the government provides ongoing career support for all young people, while also ensuring their political and economic integration.