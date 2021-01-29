Morocco has launched its national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 851 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number brings the total figure of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases to 469,990 as of Wednesday, January 29, at 6 p.m.

Morocco also recorded 790 new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 13,878.

The ministry announced that 22 more patients died of the disease. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 8,246.

Morocco currently counts 13,878 active COVID-19 cases, including 738 patients in severe or critical condition.

The densely populated area of Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region in the country, as it has throughout most of the crisis. In the past 24 hours, it confirmed 297 new COVID-19 cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes second, with 206 new cases and one death, followed by the Oriental (96, one death), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (81 cases, three deaths), Souss-Massa (56 cases, one death), and Marrakech-Safi (49 cases, two deaths),

Draa Tafilalet recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and two deaths, while Fez-Meknes reported 17 cases and one death.

Fortunately, several regions again recorded no COVID-19 related deaths.The regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab confirmed 12 cases, followed by Laayoune Sakia El Hamra (10 cases), Beni Mellal Khenifra (eight cases), and Guelmim Oued Noun (one case).

Morocco launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday. King Mohammed VI launched the campaign yesterday. He received the first shot of the vaccine in his royal palace in Fez.

Today, photos of Moroccans taking their first doses of the vaccine went viral. People in the forefront participated in the campaign, including security services and doctors.