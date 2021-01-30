France Bans Travel To, From Non-EU States, Including Morocco

Spread the love

Starting Sunday, January 31, at midnight, France will shut down its borders with all countries outside of the EU, including Morocco.

Travel between France and non-EU states will be banned, except for “compelling reasons,” announced French Prime Minister Jean Castex on January 29.

French authorities, however, are yet to provide details on the “compelling reasons” that can allow travel to and from France.

The French Embassy in Rabat confirmed this morning, January 30, that Morocco is among the countries concerned by the travel ban.

“Any entry into France and any exit from our territory to or from a country outside of European space will be prohibited, unless there is a compelling reason, from Sunday, January 31, 2021,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.

“The implementation modalities will be communicated later,” it added.

Several people wrote comments inquiring about the conditions under which travel to and from France is permitted, but the French embassy is yet to provide explanations.

The travel ban comes as France is witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 infections. On Friday, the European country recorded 22,858 new COVID-19 cases and 510 coronavirus-related deaths.

In total, France has confirmed over 3.15 million cases and witnessed more than 75,000 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Prior to the travel ban, travelers between Morocco and France were only required to provide the results of a recent PCR test for COVID-19. With the new measure in place, travelers will likely have to present several justifying documents for their trips.

The travel ban will also likely affect the frequency of flights between Morocco and France. The two countries are linked with daily flights between Casablanca and Paris, as well as several regular flights between other Moroccan and French cities.