Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces Members Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

A health expert announced that Morocco’s vaccination campaign has reached 90,000 people so far.

Rabat – Members of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

The measure is part of the launch of Morocco’s vaccination campaign to ensure a collective immunization and stop the spread of the pandemic.

Members of the Royal Armed Forces received the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine in full compliance with all preventive measures, including wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

Colonel Radouane Zahnounen, the chief medical officer of the FAR headquarters, said the body worked to organize this operation through three vaccination centers equipped with necessary materials.

He said that the vaccination centers were set up to receive people targeted by the campaign.

“After taking the first dose of the vaccine, the recipient is kept for a few minutes for post-vaccination observation to make sure that there are no side effects,” the colonel said.

FAR officials said those vaccinated should continue to abide by all preventive measures against COVID-19.

The vaccinated categories should also make sure to receive the second dose, depending on the type of vaccine they have received.

People who received a Sinopharm vaccine should go back to take the second dose after 21days. For AstraZeneca, beneficiaries should go back after 28 days to receive the second shot.

A health official told Moroccan television channel 2M that the first phase of the vaccination campaign has so far covered 90,000 people.

King Mohammed VI launched the vaccination campaign on Thursday, receiving the first dose of the vaccine in his royal palace in Fez.

The first phase of Morocco’s vaccination campaign will cover people in the forefront in the COVID-19 fight, including doctors, security services, teachers, and people at risk of getting infected.

The vaccination will cover people aged from 45 to 75.