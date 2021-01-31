Health Minister: Morocco’s Vaccination Campaign Is Running Smoothly

The success of the campaign requires a second vaccine injection that will achieve collective immunity by vaccinating 80% of the population.

Morocco’s Minister of Health Khaled Ait Taleb has said that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination is running smoothly and has so far registered no major concerns.

The Moroccan minister made the upbeat remarks on Saturday this week as he visited several health centers in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region to supervise the first phase of Morocco’s vaccination campaign.

Ait Taleb said that the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign is being monitored under the best conditions and without any risk of side effects.

Launched on January 28 by King Mohammed VI, Morocco’s national vaccination campaign is primarily aimed at frontline workers such as health professionals, but also vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those with serious and chronic pre-existing conditions, the minister indicated in a press statement.

He visited the Massira II health centers in Skhirat-Temara, the vaccination center at the Hay Salam health center (Sale), the Moulay El Hassan urban health center (Kenitra), and the Maamoura urban health center in Khemisset.

Morocco’s epidemiological situation remains very reassuring, Ait Taleb said, arguing that this is helping the vaccination campaign to run smoothly.

He noted, however, that the success of the campaign requires a second vaccine injection that will achieve collective immunity by vaccinating 80% of the population.

The vaccination campaign will be carried out gradually in accordance with a “well-defined” program, the minister announced. The idea is that the campaign “needs full support from everyone” in terms of compliance with the preventive measures in place until the achievement of collective immunity and the return to normal life.

With Morocco set to receive a total of 66 million vaccine doses for its campaign, the government hopes for the country’s vaccination efforts to reach more than 80% of the total Moroccan population in order to achieve herd immunity.

The Moroccan health ministry has also launched an online platform, “Yakada Liqah.” It is available on the website www.liqahcorona.ma and the mobile application “Jawaz Asseha,” and is designed to allow Moroccans to register for vaccination and to report any side effects experienced after injection.

Moroccans who wish to receive vaccines can put their national identification number in the app to receive information about where and when they can get the injections, or they can send their identification number in an SMS message to 1717.