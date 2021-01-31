UAE to Grant Citizenship to Foreigners Contributing to Its Development

The decision is in line with the Gulf country’s reforms to boost its economic development and attract foreign expertise.

Rabat – The UAE has announced its decision to extend citizenship rights to “eligible” foreigners who contribute to the Gulf country’s development.

Emirati Vice-President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Muhammed bin Rashid al Maktoum announced the news in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He said his country has adopted a number of amendments that will allow the granting of Emirati citizenship to “talented” professionals, investors, scientists, engineers, and doctors who contribute to the development of the Gulf country.

He said the amendments will also cover artists, authors and their families.

“The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey,” Rashid al Maktoum explained.

He noted that the UAE cabinet and authorities will select “those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.”

Meanwhile, the law also allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship.

The decision is part of the UAE’s new reforms seeking to attract foreign investors.

In November 2020, the UAE announced the approval of ammentements to end punishement against alcohol consumption, cohabitation, and suicide attempts.

The legal age for alcohol consumption in the UAE is 21.

The amendment also includes ending the special treatment of individuals charged for “honor killings.”

Anyone facing such charges will receive prison sentences and Emirati courts will no longer hand defendants reduced prison terms. The move has largely been interpreted as a notable victory for gender equality in the Gulf country.

The amendments also include changes to the Personal Status and the Civil Transactions laws, allowing non-Emirati citizens to choose the law of their country of origin to solve their issues, including inheritance.

For many observers, the spate of reforms are meant to upgrade the UAE’s global image and make the country more attractive to foreign expertise, including investors and highly skilled professionals.