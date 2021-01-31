Olympique de Marseille Celebrates Morocco in New Colors of Africa Kit

Spread the love

French football club Olympique de Marseille recently unveiled its new kit with colors featuring the flags of several African countries, including Morocco. The club said the move was meant to pay tribute to the continent through its “OM Africa” label.

The French club launched “OM Africa” a year ago with the objectives of bringing together all its supporters around events on the African continent.

It also aims to develop training centers under the “OM School” program, as well as social projects led by OM Foundation.

“Three lifestyle jerseys in support of the “𝗢𝗠 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮” program to bring together and unite Marseille supporters by paying tribute to the multicultural richness of the city and to the club’s historic roots on the African continent,” said Olympique de Marseille.

The football club also celebrated its very strong ties with Africa by launching football kits inspired by Afro-futuristic art.

In partnership with PUMA, OM created the new football kit that consists of three jerseys that have a graphic unity yet they are differentiated by the colors of the flags of three African countries: Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

“They (the jerseys) incorporate the emblematic colors of the country they represent with a predominance of red for Morocco, green and orange for Côte d’Ivoire, and green and yellow for Senegal. On the sleeve, we find the official badge of the label OM Africa,” said the French football club.

The new lifestyle jerseys were made available in Olympique de Marseille’s official stores and at some retailers on January 30.

To commemorate the new kit and honor the three African countries, Olympiques de Marseille players wore the jerseys with the special printing in the colors of “OM Africa” during their match against Stade Rennais FC on Saturday 30 January.