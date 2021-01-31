Police Arrest Suspect for International Drug Trafficking in Southern Morocco

The suspect was on the list of wanted people in Morocco for drug trafficking cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s police arrested a 26-year-old man for his alleged link with a criminal network active in the international trafficking of drugs.

The suspect was on Moroccan security services’ list of wanted suspects for drug cases, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on Saturday.

Police arrested the suspect at the “Khat Ramla” neighborhood in Laayoune after the database revealed he was the subject of a search warrant.

Services of the Royal Gendarmerie in Dakhla filed search warrants against the suspect for drug cases.

Search operations enameled police to find the place of concealment of a drug shipment.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigations to determine the possible ramifications of the case and to arrest possible accomplices, the DGSN added.

According to DGSN’s 2020 annual report, Moroccan security services seized 132 kilograms and 167 grams of cocaine in the past year.

In 2020, Morocco’s DGSN services seized eight kilograms and 501 grams of heroin.

Cannabis seizures and its derivatives increased to 217 tonnes and 323 kilograms. The numbers represent an increase of 37 tonnes compared to 2019.

In 2020, Moroccan security services arrested 97,564 people for their involvement in drug trafficking cases. The figures amount to a decline of 23% compared to 2019.

