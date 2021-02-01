COVID-19: French Ferry Company La Meridionale Cancels Tangier-Marseille Trips

The decision followed France’s announcement to suspend travel from outside Europe.

Rabat – France’s ferry company La Meridionale has announced its decision to cancel maritime crossings between Tangier and Marseille for the month of February.

The company said the measure, which is in line with the preventive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19, will continue until further notice.

“Our teams in Marseille and Tangier are mobilized to help passengers,” the company said on Saturday, January 30.

The announcement followed France’s decision to close borders.

On Saturday, France announced a new COVID-19 border restrictions.

France suspended aerial trips from outside the EU. The measure excludes essential travel.

France also introduced a strict night curfew.

On January 25, the EU said its member states should introduce “additional measures to ensure that travel into the EU takes place safely.”

The EU also stressed that travelers to Europe must take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure.

“EU citizens, residents and their family members should have the possibility to take the test after arrival. Mandatory testing can be combined with a requirement of self-isolation, quarantine and contact tracing,” the EU said

The decision comes amid the launch of vaccination campaigns across the world.

The warning also comes amid heightened concerns regarding the new strains of COVID-19.

Cases of COVID19 across the world have reached 103 million. Recoveries stand at 56.9 million, while 2.22 million people died due to the pandemic.