Over 126,000 People Received 1st Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines in Morocco

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced that more than 126,000 people received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Sunday, January 31.

The ministry said that the number reflects an indicator that allows health experts to confirm that the launch of the vaccination campaign is taking place in “the best conditions.”

Abdelhakim Yahian, a senior official at the health ministry, said the vaccination campaign is “moving forward with flexibility, without any risk of side effects.”

Morocco launched the campaign on Thursday, January 28. King Mohammed VI inaugurated the campaign by taking the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign is free of charge for all citizens and residents. The Moroccan government believes making the vaccines free will make it easier to achieve herd immunity.

The campaign is targeting 30 million people or 80% of the Moroccan population to reduce COVID-19 contaminations and gradually eradicate the virus.

People who have received a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine should go back to take the second dose after 21days. For AstraZeneca, beneficiaries should go back after 28 days to receive the second shot.

The first phase of Morocco’s vaccination campaign will cover people on the frontline in the COVID-19 fight, including doctors, security services, teachers, and those in the high-risk categories.

The vaccination will cover people aged from 45 to 75.

Morocco has ordered in total 66 million doses of the two vaccines it chose for its campaign.

Sinopharm has sent half a million doses to Morocco while India sent two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.