Morocco to Build Country’s 1st Sports Science Institute in Settat

Morocco’s Ministry of Education has started the construction of the country’s first Sports Science Institute.

Located in Settat, 80 kilometers south of Casablanca, the higher education institution will be affiliated to the Hassan I University.

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi chaired a ceremony for the launch of construction works on Monday, February 1.

Several high-ranking officials attended the ceremony, including the Minister Delegate for Higher Education, Driss Ouaouicha, the President of the Casablanca-Settat Regional Council, Mustapha Bakkoury, and the Governor of Settat, Ibrahim Abou Zaid.

The Sports Science Institute, the first of its kind in Morocco, will provide bachelor, master, and doctoral programs in the fields of physical education and sport management.

It will also provide vocational training in the governance and administration of sport organizations and facilities.

The project will cost a global investment of MAD 150 million ($16.7 million). The institute will be built in an area provided by the High Commission for Waters and Forests to the benefit of the Hassan I University.

The Sports Science Institute will be located next to the Settat university campus, to the north of the city.

During his visit to Settat, Minister Amzazi also inaugurated the new information office of the Hassan I University. The office will provide guidance to students who are uncertain about which fields of study they should pursue.

Amzazi also made an inspection visit to the Language University Center of Settat, which is currently under construction.

The launch of the new projects is in line with Morocco’s vision to diversify the educational options available to students in universities.

On January 26, Minister Delegate Ouaouicha announced the country will build 21 new higher education institutions between 2021 and 2023.

