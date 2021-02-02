Spread the love

Agadir – A delegation from the Haitian cultural cooperation took part in a meeting in Dakhla on February 1, to discuss stronger coordination in higher education, vocational training, and cultural exchange with Morocco.



The delegation was led by the director of cultural affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Haiti, Yvrose Green, and is a follow-up to the 2021-2023 roadmap that Morocco and Haiti signed on December 11, 2020.



The meeting was focused on improving scientific and educational cooperation between the two countries, while also exploring the possibility of cultural exchanges between Haiti and the region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab. The delegation visited institutes of higher education, several commercial establishments, as well as the Haitian consulate which opened in Dakhla on December 14, 2020.



Louis Marie Montfort Saintil, the Haitian Ambassador to Spain, remarked that “this visit is in the wake of the implementation of the road map, with a view to strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two peoples.”



Reiterating Haiti’s support for Morocco on the Western Sahara issue, Saintil noted that “the Moroccan character of the Sahara is historical, geographical” and based on “legal evidence.”



“Thanks to Moroccan investments, today, the Sahara is one of the most developed regions in the country and in Maghreb,” the ambassador concluded.



The inauguration in Dakhla came only two days after Haiti opened an embassy in Morocco’s capital Rabat, on December 12.



While the embassy in Rabat is Haiti’s second diplomatic representation in Africa, the consulate in Dakhla will be the country’s first diplomatic representation of its kind outside of Europe and the Americas.



Speaking in Rabat, the Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Claude Joseph described Morocco as “a true partner”, adding that his visit to the North African country will further boost bilateral relations.