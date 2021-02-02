Moroccan Football Player Oussama Idrissi Goes on Loan to Ajax Amsterdam

Spread the love

Moroccan international football player Oussama Idrissi has joined Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam on loan until the end of the season.

Ajax Amsterdam, the most-titled football club in the Netherlands, announced the arrival of Idrissi on Monday, February 1.

When you know, you know. ❌❌❌#Idrissigns — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 1, 2021

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Oussama Idrissi is expected to quickly get used to his new home in the Dutch capital.

The 24-year-old Moroccan is still under a five-year contract with Spanish club Sevilla FC, which runs until 2025.

However, having been unable to earn a regular starting position with the Andalusian squad, Idrissi deemed going back to the Dutch league, Eredivisie, as his best professional option to continue his development.

With Ajax, Oussama Idrissi will play alongside two fellow Moroccans: Attacking midfielder Zakaria Labyad and right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

“Dear Ajax fans, I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see you in the stadium,” Idrissi announced.

Before his transfer to Sevilla in October 2020, Idrissi was seen as one of the most promising players in the Eredivisie.

He played for Feyenoord Rotterdam and FC Groningen. But he made a name for himself during his time with AZ Alkmaar, between 2018 and 2020. During his two years with Alkmaar, he scored 31 goals and made 18 assists.

The few months Idrissi spent in Sevilla were not the brightest of his career. Having only played 12 games, the Moroccan player was only able to make two assists and did not score any goals.

With his move to Ajax, Idrissi hopes to reconnect with his old performances in the Eredivisie and return to his prime form.