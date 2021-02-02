Morocco, Portugal Sign Agreement on Green Hydrogen Cooperation

The agreement is in line with Morocco’s vision to boost sustainable development through renewable energy investments.

Rabat – Morocco and Portugal on Tuesday signed an agreement to cooperate on green hydrogen development.

Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah signed the agreement with Portuguese Minister of Energy Matos Fernandes during a videoconference.

The agreement seeks to establish the required foundation to develop the partnership in the energy sector.

The two parties seek to recognize the strategic opportunity presented by the much-needed decarbonization of the economy. Green hydrogen is a key component for the transition to green energy, and a promising field to boost sustainable development.

Both parties also acknowledged the importance of green hydrogen as a cleaner and more accessible source of energy for the future of the economies of Morocco and Portugal.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen ties of friendship to boost bilateral cooperation.

Commenting on the signing, Rabbah said that the declaration constitutes a ‘first step to put in place the encarry bases for the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of green hydrogen.”

The official emphasized the potential of the sector, and discussed the real investment opportunities the field offers Morocco and Portugal.

Rabbah said that Morocco has already implemented several measures in order to develop hydrogen.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Energy has”laid the groundwork to succeed in this new challenge through the establishment of the National Hydrogen Commission in 2019,” in addition to a series of research and development projects.

The projects also include the creation of the national research and development platform and the involvement of scientific research in solar energy.

The Portuguese Minister of Environment also emphasized the importance of the project, welcoming the relations of cooperation and friendship between Portugal and Morocco.

He said that the development of the Green hydrogen sector requires special support from the international community.

“Portugal is committed to a strategic policy on green hydrogen and aims to organize an international conference on this clean energy sector on April 7,” he announced.

Frenandes also extended an invitation for Morocco’s participation in the event.

Portugal and Morocco also announced the future establishment of a joint working group to examine and implement several actions, including a “roadmap for hydrogen and ammonia.”

The two countries also seek to develop a memorandum of understanding on green hydrogen.

Both countries consider themselves leaders in the sector due to mass investments in the sector and their renewable energy assets.

With a score of renewable energy projects across the country, Morocco has a significant potential for growth in the sector, especially in solar and wind.

A study by Morocco’s Economic, Social, and Environmental Council (CESE) shows that Morocco has the potential to produce 96% of its electricity using renewable energy sources by 2050.

“Green hydrogen’ refers to hydrogen generated through the use of renewable energy. The fuel source is particularly promising to Morocco as it can create a domestic industry that produces key components for phosphate-based fertilizers, one of the country’s most popular exports.