Foreign Ministers of Morocco, Israel Talk Bilateral Cooperation

Agadir – Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, on Tuesday, February 2.



The Israeli minister shared on Twitter that they “agreed to work together to rapidly implement the agreements” between the two countries. The two diplomats discussed regional issues as well as ways that Morocco and Israel could increase bilateral cooperation.



The phone call comes a week after David Govrin, the Israeli Ambassador to Morocco arrived in Rabat and inaugurated the country’s diplomatic liaison office in Rabat.



Bourita and Israel’s National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat held a phone call on January 26 to set up a working group to finalize collaboration agreements between Morocco and Israel. The agreements center on a variety of areas including investment, agriculture, water, environment, tourism, science, innovation, and energy.



Ben Shabbat is planning on leading a high level delegation to Morocco in February, the same month that a Moroccan delegation is expected to arrive in Israel to finalize the terms of the agreements.



For Ben Shabbat this will be the second trip to Morocco since the country reestablished ties with Israel. Ben Shabbat was part of the official delegation to Morocco in December, as part of the first US-Israel visit following the announcement to reestablish ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

During Ben Shabbat’s visit to Morocco in December, the US, Morocco, and Israel signed a joint declaration through which the countries have committed to abide by all agreement provisions. The declaration also acknowledged Morocco’s role in ensuring stability in the region.