Morocco Mobilizes Ambulances to Transport Elderly to Vaccination Centers

Moroccan authorities have mobilized ambulances to transport senior citizens, aged 75 and above, from their homes to vaccination centers.

This category of citizens is among the first to benefit from COVID-19 vaccines, as part of Morocco’s national vaccination campaign.

Due to their particular vulnerability, the elderly who are unable to travel easily from their homes to vaccination centers can notify local authorities to benefit from a free round trip aboard an ambulance.

Several beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction from the facilitating measure and thanked local authorities for their help.

Morocco launched its national vaccination campaign on January 28, soon after it received its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

The country is using vaccines manufactured by Chinese company Sinopharm and British-Swedish producer AstraZeneca.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine doses so far — Morocco has only received 2.5 million doses out of 66 million ordered, the vaccination campaign will initially cover select categories of citizens.

It will benefit health workers aged 40 and above, security services and local authorities aged 45 and above, and senior citizens aged 75 and over.

After Morocco receives more doses of the vaccine, the national campaign will cover at least 80% of the population, approximately 33 million people, in order to achieve herd immunity.

The Ministry of Health has arranged 2,880 “fixed” vaccination centers in urban and rural centers across Morocco. It has also mobilized 700 mobile units that will vaccinate citizens in remote areas, as well as in prisons and other facilities.

As of February 2, more than 257,000 Moroccans received injections against COVID-19.