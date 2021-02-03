Peruvian MP Autonomy Plan Guarantees Stability in Western Sahara

Spread the love

Agadir – Peruvian Member of Parliament Martha Chavez Cossío has reaffirmed her country’s support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, stressing the need for a compromised-based political solution in line with UN resolutions.



Cortez, who made her comments in a recently held virtual seminar organized by the Peruvian International Institute of Governance, believes that recent developments in the Sahara conflict spoke of the success of Morocco’s outreach programs and its tireless diplomacy to reach a peaceful resolution of the Western Sahara conflict.

While the Sahara remains a “very complex region facing many risks and threats,” Morocco’s efforts to achieve peace and stability deserve more recognition and support from the international community, she said.



Also participating in the seminar was Amin Chaudri, the Moroccan Ambassador to Peru. Chaudri expressed satisfaction with Peru’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity. He explained that Rabat expects more countries to show support for its Autonomy Plan, widely acknowledged as the only viable solution to the Sahara conflict.



Miguel Angel Rodriguez MacKay, the president of the Peruvian Institute of Law and International Relations, hailed Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, saying it is the only resolution proposal that can guarantee a lasting political solution to the decades-old Sahara conflict.

The former chairman of the Peruvian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Commission Martin Belaunde Moreira, who was also present, said that “the Sahara is an integral part of Morocco.”



Morocco and Peru have enjoyed warm relations over the years. As part of Morocco’s push for South-South cooperation in recent years, Peru has become one of Morocco’s most important partners in South America.



In October 2017, 21 members of the Peruvian Parliament expressed their support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara.



Most recently, the Congress of the Republic of Peru established the Morocco-Peru parliamentary friendship group in Lima in Summer 2020, with the aim of strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.