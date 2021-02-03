Morocco’s Unemployment Rate Reached 11.9% in 2020

The HCP estimated the number of unemployed people at around 1.3 million, up by 29% compared to 2019.

Rabat – Morocco’s unemployment has moved from 9.2% in 2019 to 11.9% in 2020, a new study from the High Commission for Planning (HCP) has revealed.

The study shows that the unemployment rate increased by 2.7 points between the two years.

The increase includes all categories of the population and is the result of the rise of unemployment in rural areas (5.9%) and urban areas (15.8%).

The unemployment rate increased by 2.9 points to 10.7% for men and 2.7 points to 16.2% for women.

The HCP study noted the total number of unemployed people climbed by 29% to 322,000 people.

In 2020, the number of unemployed people reached 1.3 million against 1.1 million in 2019.

“This increase is the result of an increase of 224,000 uneployed people in urban areas and 98,000 in rural areas,” said the study.

The HCP attributed the increase to several other factors, citing a number of socio-economic crises that have led to many people losing their jobs.

Another study from the HCP showed that COVID-19 resulted in the shut down of many companies in Morocco.

More than 16% if Morccan companies temporarily or permanently closed by the end of 2020, according to the survey.

Today’s HCP note said Morocco’s labor market situation experienced a deterioration characterized by the destruction of jobs, a drop in the number of working hours, and the increase in unemployment rate. The document attributed the crisis to COVID-19 repercussions.

In 2020, Morocco’s economy lost 432,000 jobs, compared to the 165,000 jobs created in 2019.

This loss affected both areas (295,000 in rural areas and 137,000 in urban areas) and all sectors.

The “agriculture, forestry and fishing” sector lost 107,000 jobs, the “industrial sector” lost 273,000, the crafts industry lost 37,000 jobs, while the construction sector lost 9,000 jobs.

The number of working hours per week fell 20% from 494 million hours to 394 million hours

The average number of working hours per week fell from 45.2 to 37.5 hours.

According to the HCP, the employment rate experienced a drop, moving from 41.6% to 39.4% at the national level (-2.2 points), by 1.6 points in urban areas (from 36.9% to 35.3%), and by 3.2 points in rural areas (from 50.3 to 47.0%).

The drop was more prevalent among men (2.6 points) than among women (1.9 points),the study noted.