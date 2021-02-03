Strong Gusts of Wind, Snowfall to Hit Morocco

Spread the love

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecasts strong gusts of wind and snowfall in several provinces across Morocco on Friday and Saturday.

The directorate projects strong gusts of wind of orange level ranging from 75 to 90 kilometers per hour for Friday from 12 a.m. to 22 p.m. on Saturday in the provinces of Al Haouz, Azilal, Berkane, Boulemane, Errachidia, Figuig, Jerada, Midelt, Ourzazate, Oujda-Angad, Tarouirt, and Tinghir.

Snowfall of orange vigilance level ranging from 20 to 50 centimeters will hit the province of Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Sefrou, Taroudant, Taza, and Tinghir, the weather office said.

Moderate to fairly heavy rainfall will hit other provinces, including Essaouira, Agadir, and Taroudant.

The rainfall, which will be sometimes stormy, will range between 30 to 50 millimeters.

The weather has been relatively warm in recent weeks after stormy days that caused floods in the Casablanca province.

In January, heavy rainfalls and cold weather affected several provinces across Morocco.

Torrential rain caused devastating floods in Casablanca, causing serious damage to the city’s infrastructure. Some houses also collapsed due to the heavy rainfalls.

The rainfalls, however, were beneficial for Morocco’s agriculture.

The Moroccan government also emphasized that the rain water helped in the filling of dams after a dry season in 2020.