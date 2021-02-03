The Top Employers Institute grants its label as a recognition of a company’s excellence in creating better work conditions for its staff.

Rabat – Eurafric information, the IT subsidiary of Morocco’s BANK of Africa (BMCE Group) received on January 25, 2021, the “Top Employer 2021” certification for the 2nd year in a row from the Top Employers Institute.

A prestigious organization in the business world, the Top Employers Institute has also granted its recognition of excellence award to Royale Marocaine d’Assurance (RMA) and French group Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale.

“Eurafric Information, the IT subsidiary of BANK OF AFRICA-BMCE GROUP, RMA and the French group Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale receive the Top Employer 2021 certification for the 2nd year in a row,” the institute said in a press release.

According to the statement, Eurafric Information has made notable strides in recent months and is positioning itself among the rare companies in Morocco that value both employer’s competitiveness and personal growth.

“The international distinction rewards the continuous efforts made by Eurafric Information and the Group to develop a solid, coherent and attentive human resources strategy and thus place itself among the most attractive companies,” it said.’

For Eurafric Information, meanwhile, such a coveted accolade from a revered international actor testifies to its sustained commitment to providing the best working environment to its workers. The Moroccan group says its success stems from its innovative approach to HR practices and performance-related international standards.

Established three decades ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 119 countries. It is based on an in-depth inspection of standards applied to all HR processes in terms of recruitment, training, career management, corporate culture, and well-being.