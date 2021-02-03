Morocco Vaccinates 308,398 Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccines

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco recorded 774 new cases of COVID-19 as the country is rapidly vaccinating large swaths of the population. The country has now recorded a total of 473,047 cases since the emergence of COVID-19 in Morocco. Recoveries again outpaced new cases, with 933 citizens cured over the past 24 hours.

Morocco currently has 12,994 active COVID-19 cases, with 650 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units. Out of the severe cases, 57 required invasive breathing support while 329 patients used ventilators for breathing support. The amount of COVID-19 patients in Moroccan hospitals is decreasing, with 20,6% of total beds occupied.

Regrettably the country also recorded another 14 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll of Morocco’s national health crisis to 8,323.

Morocco continues to test for possible COVID-19 infections as its vaccination campaign ramps up. The country’s health professionals have performed 4,933,656 tests, with 12,651 tests added in the last 24 hours.

The region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 302 new cases and four deaths, while Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima saw 16 new deaths and no new deaths.

L’oriental was the third worst-hit region in Morocco, recording 80 new cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra followed with 69 cases and two deaths. Souss-Massa experienced a similar caseload, reporting 60 new cases and two deaths.

Morocco’s region of Marrakech-Safi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and one death. In Dakhla-Oued Eddahab 32 people tested positive without any new deaths. Daraa-Tafilalet reported 27 cases and one deaths, closely followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (21 cases, one death) Fes-Meknes (16 cases, one death) Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (15 cases, no deaths) and Guelmim-Oued Noun where two people contracted the virus and no COVID-19 related deaths occurred.