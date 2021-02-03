DGSN Suspends Security Official For 'Jumping Queue' to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Spread the love

Rabat – The General Director of National Security has ordered the suspension of a security official in the city of Berrechid, near Casablanca. The suspension comes after the security official received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine despite not being in any of the priority groups that are at greatest risk.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that the suspended commander occupies a post at the provincial security district in Berrechid.

The DGSN opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

“The person concerned has not reached the age of 45 required by the public authorities”

The investigation also aims to identify possible mistakes that would have facilitated the breach of the national health standards.

This is not the first time Moroccan security services detected mishandling of COVID-19 vaccines.

In January, Morocco’s Ministry of Interior said that eight ineligible individuals received a fist dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Taza, northern Morocco.

The eight people similarly did not meet the conditions set by the ministry

At the time, the ministry announced the suspension of a deputy provincial governor.

The ministry also suspended the staff in charge of registration and control of the categories targeted by the vaccination operation at the Anoual vaccination center in Taza.

Morocco launched the vaccination campaign on January 27. King Mohammed VI kicked off the campaign by taking Morocco’s first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, the campaign covered 308, 398 people.

Morocco purchased 66 million doses of COVD-19 vaccine and received 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.

The country seeks to target a 33 million population through its vaccination campaign.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign is prioritizing people who are at risk of infection, including all health officials aged 40 and above.

The campaign also covers authorities, including the police, Royal Armed Forces officers, and teachers aged 45 and over.

Health authorities have dispatched the vaccines to all centers across Morocco’s regions.